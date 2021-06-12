Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $174.77. Investors Title shares last traded at $174.32, with a volume of 2,919 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.96. The company has a market cap of $330.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

