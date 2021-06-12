Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Update

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the May 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVITF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 33,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Invictus MD Strategies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Get Invictus MD Strategies alerts:

Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invictus MD Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus MD Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.