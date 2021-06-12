Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Update

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the May 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IVITF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 33,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Invictus MD Strategies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile
