InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 576,830 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

