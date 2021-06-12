ION (ION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $258,052.83

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $258,052.83 and $7.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00037517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00225695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035102 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,607,091 coins and its circulating supply is 13,707,091 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

