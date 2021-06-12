ION Price Tops $0.0170 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. ION has a total market capitalization of $232,388.37 and approximately $10.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00038101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00219991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00035723 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,607,464 coins and its circulating supply is 13,707,464 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

