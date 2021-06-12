IONChain (IONC) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $149,230.42 and approximately $5,013.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.00790611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.77 or 0.08418602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00086921 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

