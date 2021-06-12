Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ionic Brands stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. Ionic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on Ionic Brands in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.