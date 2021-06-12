IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 12.2% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $214.70 million and $10.84 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00800206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.80 or 0.08365259 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

