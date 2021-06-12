IQ.cash (IQ) Price Hits $0.0224

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $268,394.46 and approximately $52,695.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00170446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00196419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.01121075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,874.57 or 0.99864941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.