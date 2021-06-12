IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 339.2% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

