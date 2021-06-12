IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $2.09 on Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. IQeon has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $621,309.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005889 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00779064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.42 or 0.08244298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086487 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

