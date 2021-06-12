IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $243.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $244.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

