IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 1.8% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.44. 1,090,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,519. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

