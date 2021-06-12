IRISnet Hits Market Cap of $75.42 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $75.42 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00167252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00197738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.28 or 0.01119193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,976.24 or 1.00045098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,022,562,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,813,425 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

