Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

