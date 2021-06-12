Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,309 shares of company stock worth $52,785. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

