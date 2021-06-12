iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the May 13th total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,049,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 611,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 90,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.91 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.79.

