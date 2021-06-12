iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 394.1% in May

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the May 13th total of 888,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,839,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,210,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,553,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.