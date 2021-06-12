iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 11.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,308,592 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

