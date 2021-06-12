iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the May 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HEWG opened at $33.64 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.