iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,471 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $85,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 454,932 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27.

