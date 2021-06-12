iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.