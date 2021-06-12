iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

