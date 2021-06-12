iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 14.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

ESGU stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31.

