iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Down 63.3% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the May 13th total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 772,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $395,558,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

