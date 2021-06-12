iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, an increase of 260.8% from the May 13th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $62.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.29.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

