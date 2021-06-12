iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 245.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,581,000 after buying an additional 16,855,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,150,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,249,000 after buying an additional 4,693,883 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,346,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,783,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.