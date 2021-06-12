iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,712,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,147,000.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $28.70 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14.

