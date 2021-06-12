iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,320,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.46 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.49.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.