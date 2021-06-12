iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 214.7% from the May 13th total of 838,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $6,759,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

