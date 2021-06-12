iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 646,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,629,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36.

