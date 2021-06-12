iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,592 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $229,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. 724,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,972. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.82 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

