iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,972. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.82 and a one year high of $117.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

