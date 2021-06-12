iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 14.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $231.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

