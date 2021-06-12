iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $274.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

