iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $380,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,604,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. 1,078,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

