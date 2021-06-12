iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.1% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,582. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.