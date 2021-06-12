Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $162.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.