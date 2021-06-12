Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.94.
JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of JACK stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
