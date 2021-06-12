Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.94.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.