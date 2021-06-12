Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,771,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAMN remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,231,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,157,422. Jammin Java has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp.

