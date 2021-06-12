Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Airlines stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 21,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAPSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Japan Airlines in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

