Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the May 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JPXGY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 22,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,743. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.