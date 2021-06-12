Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAPAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

