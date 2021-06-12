Jarvis+ Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 53% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.25 or 0.00780792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.39 or 0.08249903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086574 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars.

