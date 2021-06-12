JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 923.60 ($12.07). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 906.40 ($11.84), with a volume of 1,440,454 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 955 ($12.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 912.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

