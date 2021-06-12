JER Investors Trust Inc. (OTCMKTS:JERT) Short Interest Update

JER Investors Trust Inc. (OTCMKTS:JERT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JERT remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. JER Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

JER Investors Trust Company Profile

JER Investors Trust Inc, a specialty finance company, focuses on managing various commercial real estate structured finance products. Its products include commercial mortgage backed securities, mezzanine loans, B-Notes, and mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

