Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Tops $612,256.31

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $612,256.31 and approximately $769,477.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00798728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.83 or 0.08366345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086772 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.