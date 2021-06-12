Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Reaches $7.26 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $223,564.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00791718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.90 or 0.08340846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00086994 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.