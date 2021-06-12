Jobchain Market Capitalization Tops $6.50 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $220,391.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00789319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.44 or 0.08223973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086388 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.