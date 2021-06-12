John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 209.3% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128,572 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

HEQ stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

